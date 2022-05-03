ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set before Vol 3

By Anthony McGlynn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutting the Marvel movies in order is not an easy task. Half of them only indirectly reference the other, leading to some guesswork about what happens and when. Mercifully, James Gunn has already cleared up the timeline on his upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy projects. Responding to a fan...

Is Deadpool in Doctor Strange 2?

Is Deadpool in Doctor Strange 2? After several delays and a change in director, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back in a big way. The Master of the Mystic Arts is going where no one’s ever gone before, into the multiverse – with a bit of help from newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Before the fantasy movie was released, there were plenty of rumours going around about who might make a cameo.
Jason Momoa cast in action movie which is Knives Out meets LOTR

Jason Momoa is reportedly set to star in a fun murder mystery action movie which has been described as Knives Out meets Lord of the Rings. Deadline are reporting that Warner Bros have picked the project up, and it’s written by Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who worked on the script of Marvel’s Eternals. The movie is currently titled The Executioner.
Chris Pratt taught Sam Neill raptor pose for Jurassic World Dominion

The ‘raptor pose,’ adopted by MCU actor Chris Pratt’s character Owen Grady, has become an infamous part of the Jurassic World franchise. Noting how people thought the pose “looks like Owen is trying to get the raptor to high-five him,” the Thor Love and Thunder star took to Instagram to explain the rationale behind the pose. He even taught it to action movie veteran Sam Neill, as shown by a video posted to his account.
One of Denzel Washington’s worst received movies is now on Netflix

Over the years, Denzel Washington has established himself as one of the top actors in Hollywood, starring in some of the best movies ever projected. However, no one’s career is perfect – and Netflix is here to remind us all of that fact. The streaming service has now added the thriller movie John Q to its platform (a.k.a. one of Denzel Washington’s most critically panned films to date).
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
Lady Gaga arrived to Top Gun 2 premiere in a flying dress

Planes were not the only thing airborne at the recent premiere for Top Gun 2 in San Diego. Actor and recording artist, Lady Gaga stole the show with an eccentric helicopter outfit, that literally lifted the star up into the air and had her flying down the walkway to the big screen.
Doctor Strange 2 ending and post-credit scenes explained

What is the Doctor Strange 2 ending? We all know that the only thing more vast and sprawling than the multiverse is an MCU ending. Just when you think all the loose ends are tied up, Feige pulls the thread at the last minute and unravels everything — and with MCU movies‘ infamous post-credit scenes on top of that, you’ll often find yourself left with more questions than answers. Phase 4 is no exception.
Jason Statham to make action movie about… beekeeping?

Jason Statham has faced a lot throughout his acting career, be that giant sharks in The Meg, or Dwayne Johnson behind the wheel in the Fast and Furious franchise. However, his next action movie will see him tackle a subject no one could have predicted – beekeeping. Yep, you read right: bees.
MCU stars Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez on Doctor Strange 3 and more

Touted to be the first horror movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, excitement around Doctor Strange 2 has reached fever pitch, with the theatrical release date for the fantasy movie just around the corner. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we see established characters like Wong evolve, as...
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
Doctor Strange toys, comics and other gifts for fans

Since 2016, Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Doctor Strange has brought the character to a whole new audience and waves of Sorceror Supreme toys and collectables have been released to coincide with these new levels of popularity. If the Multiverse of Madness has got you excited for all things Stephen Strange, then you’ll be pleased to hear that we’ve picked out some of the best options for anybody hoping to build a collection.
New Cronenberg movie trailer dials up the body horror to eleven

David Cronenberg is returning after an eight year hiatus with what looks like the most Cronenbergian horror movie possible. While the Canadian director is primarily associated with body horror, he hasn’t really dipped his toe into that well since 1999’s eXistenZ. Crimes of the Future sees Cronenberg re-teaming with Viggo Mortensen, who he worked with on A History of Violence and Eastern Promises.
MOVIES

