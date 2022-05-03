ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Man dies, total of 5 people rescued after caught in rip current off Florida coast

By Kaitlyn Burman
WESH
 4 days ago

Several people were pulled out of the water and one person died after getting caught in a rip current early Monday evening off the coast of Palm Beach. According to the Town...

www.wesh.com

WESH

VIDEO: K-9 named Zorro captures Florida man after high-speed chase

Authorities say a 20-year-old man drove a stolen Mercedes SUV as fast as 178 mph as he led law enforcement officers on a chase through six counties along Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 95. Martin County Sheriff's officials say the South Florida man was arrested Monday night after deputies deployed...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Florida deputy drove over woman laying on beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Above: A look at today's top headlines. A deputy reportedly ran over a woman laying on a Florida beach Wednesday. According to WFLA, a spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. when deputies were called to Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
WESH

Passenger killed in crash into Ocoee storage building wall, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is investigating an early Thursday morning car crash that left one person dead and another severely injured. Police say two people in a gray Dodge Challenger were heading westbound on Wurst Road around 1:30 a.m. when the driver got off the road near Jamela Drive and struck a power pole.
OCOEE, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WESH

Dead shark found hanging from rafters at Florida high school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. Students and faculty at Ponte Vedra High School were met with an awful sight Thursday morning as a dead shark hung from the ceiling, according to First Coast News. Along with rumors among students,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Three Americans dead after ‘health emergency’ at luxury resort in Bahamas

Three people from the US have mysteriously died at a luxury resort in the Bahamas.The acting prime minister has confirmed that two men and a woman died at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma on Friday.MP for Exuma and minister of tourism Chester Cooper said another American woman was airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau.Cooper said that the cause of the three deaths is currently unknown, but added that “foul play is not suspected”.A spokeswoman for Sandals said the staff at the Exuma resort had been alerted to a health emergency and medics were quickly sought.She told the Daily Mirror...
HEALTH
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Brevard woman arrested for leaving pets in hot car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We’re getting an early taste of the summer heat here in Central Florida. It’s a reminder that high temperatures can quickly turn deadly for pets. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is known, and proud, of his zero-tolerance of animal abuse in his county.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

