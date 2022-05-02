ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Little-Known Airbnb In Illinois Is Perfect For Adults, Kids, and Dogs

By JB Love
 2 days ago
If you're looking for a place for a group to stay in Northern Illinois but want to avoid a cramped hotel room, you...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
1440 WROK

If You Grew Up In Illinois, You Probably Owned One Of These

Many kids that grew up in Illinois got a Mold-A-Rama souvenir while visiting famous attractions in Chicago. If you were a kid growing up in Illinois, you probably had at least one of these iconic souvenirs. It was a Mold-A-Rama. Most of the big museums and zoos in and around Chicago had them in their facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

This Illinois Hotel Is Listed As ‘One Of The Oldest Hotels In Existence’

I was looking at small populated towns in Illinois and Elizabethtown was one of them. This tiny town of 300 has the oldest hotel in Illinois; The Historic Rose Hotel. Elizabethtown seems to be a forgotten town in Southern Illinois that not a lot of people know about - I didn't. If you do know this city well, you definitely have heard of The Historic Rose Hotel. It was originally ran as a tavern and boarding house, but now stands as one of the OLDEST hotels in existence!
ELIZABETHTOWN, IL
Rockford, IL
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

