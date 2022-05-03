ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Local beekeepers discuss how they protect people from swarms

By Perla Shaheen
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339HPy_0fRPpwSB00

As we head into Spring, flowers are blooming all around Southern Arizona. That means bee season is about to begin.

“You cant have enough of them either, you just always want more bees,” said Monica King.

Monica King is a third generation beekeeper. She says anyone who works with them falls in love with them. But the bees in Southern Arizona aren't as sweet as their honey.

“If they attack you, they aren’t just trying to drive you off, they’re trying to permanently stop you," Susan McClintock, beekeeper.

That’s because Tucson, like many cities along the southern border, has Africanized honey bees. A scientist named Warwick Kerr bred these bees in the 1990s to increase honey production, and they took over most of Tucson’s European colonies.

“They attacked our goats but none of them died," McClintock said. "We realized we were in trouble with the hives.”

Now local beekeepers are working to bring back European bees. They’re a lot less aggressive and more predictable.

“The European hive, if it’s startled, might send out 10-15 bees to say ‘Hey get away from us’," King said. "If you startle an Africanized hybrid, it’ll send out hundreds to thousands of bees in defense of their hive.”

When King is called to relocate an Africanized hive, she’ll replace the queen bee with a European queen. This queen already has her eggs fertilized. So when she comes in, she lays European eggs that slowly replace the African ones.

“It helps everybody," McClintock said. "It helps the bees, it helps the people, it helps the animals and it helps the environment.”

Beekeepers say if you see a bee hive in your backyard, wait two to three days. If it’s still there, then you can contact the Southern Arizona Beekeepers Association to have it relocated.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Industry
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Beekeepers#Swarms#Africanized#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
KOLD-TV

Missing dog found six years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you lose something, at what point to do you consider it gone for good? One local family found out recently why you should never give up. Back in 2016 Encinas got Alaska, a two month old Shitzu, for her daughter. But they only had her for two months before she got out through that open door.
TUCSON, AZ
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Tucson, Arizona?

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you can't get breakfast at home, then you will naturally seek out a restaurant. Tucson has many travelers that visit the city every year, and thus there are some great breakfast spots. Sometimes a simple breakfast with a few eggs and some toast is better than a complicated omelet, but there are also times when a complicated omelet will soothe the soul.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Urban Saguaro cacti are under threat. Here's why

PHOENIX — Nothing says Arizona like the saguaro cactus. Lately, people have noticed these carefree characters of the desert are looking a little stressed, especially in urban areas. “They were seeing entire plants falling," said Dr. Tania Hernandez, New World Succulents Cactus Scientist at the Desert Botanical Garden. "An...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Fast-Food Mexican Chain from Utah Opening First Location

Another Mexican restaurant is opening.Erick Su/Unsplash. When it comes to tasty Mexican food, the first state that comes to mind likely isn’t Utah. However, one Utah-based Mexican fast-food chain has honed its craft, by making everything on its menu from scratch, every single day (including the tortillas), and is expanding into new markets. It is also now looking to compete with the assortment of Mexican restaurants in the Valley, with the chain’s very first Arizona location.
UTAH STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy