Paramount Global-B: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $433 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.33 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.45 billion.

