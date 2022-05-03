Howmet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $131 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.33 to $1.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.72 billion.

