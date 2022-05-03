Fidelity National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $120 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.72 to $1.75. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.76.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.68 billion.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.37 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.93 billion.

