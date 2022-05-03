Sealed Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $149.2 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.05 billion.

