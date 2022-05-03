Esperion Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 96 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.5 million.

