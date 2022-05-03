Sapiens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) _ Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $13.9 million.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.2 million.

Sapiens expects full-year revenue in the range of $495 million to $500 million.

