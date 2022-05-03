ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harsco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) _ Harsco Corp. (HSC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $39.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The industrial services company posted revenue of $452.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Harsco expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 10 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 44 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSC

#Harsco#Mergers And Acquisitions
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
