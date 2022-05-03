Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $558 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $4.25 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.32 billion.

Estee Lauder expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.05 to $7.15 per share.

