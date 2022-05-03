Catalent: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) _ Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $141 million.

The Somerset, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The maker of drug delivery technologies posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

Catalent expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTLT