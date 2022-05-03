Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $53.9 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.66 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.20 to $9.80 per share.

