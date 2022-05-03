Evoqua Water: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $426.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.8 million.

Evoqua Water expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.7 billion.

Evoqua Water shares have declined 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 48% in the last 12 months.

