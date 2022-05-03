Vishay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Tuesday reported profit of $103.6 million in its first quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $853.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $830 million to $870 million.

