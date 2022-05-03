Paramount Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Paramount Global (PARAA) on Tuesday reported profit of $433 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.33 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARAA