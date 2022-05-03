LGI Homes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $78.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.25.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $546.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.2 million.

