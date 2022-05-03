Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) _ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $176.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Success, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

