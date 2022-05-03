S&P Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.24 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $4.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.89 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.83 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $13.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPGI