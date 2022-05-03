Scotts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $276.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $4.94. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.69 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMG