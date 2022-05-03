Molson Coors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) _ Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $151.5 million.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.21 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

