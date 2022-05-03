USA Compression: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period.

