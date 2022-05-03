ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blueprint Medicines: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $106 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.79.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of $1.79 per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.2 million.

Blueprint Medicines expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $200 million.

Blueprint Medicines shares have fallen 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 38% in the last 12 months.

