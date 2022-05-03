Martin Marietta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 39 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.15 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.64 billion to $5.82 billion.

