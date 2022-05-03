ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apalachin, NY

Five head to prison for May 2019 murder and home invasion in Apalachin

Cover picture for the articleOn March 25, 2022, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office concluded the multi-state, multi-defendant prosecution of the five individuals involved in the early morning May 9, 2019 murder of Brian Argro during an invasion of his home at 5 Dorothy Rd. in Apalachin. The five participants, with differing...

