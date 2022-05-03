ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

1 man in critical condition after east Columbus stabbing, suspect arrested

By Natalie Comer
WSYX ABC6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is facing charges after a stabbing in east Columbus Monday night....

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
WSYX ABC6

1 dead after North Linden shooting Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a shooting in North Linden Thursday morning. The shooting happened just before 6 a.m., along Oakland Park Avenue, at the Oakland Village Townhomes. According to police, when officers arrived on scene they found the victim, who had been shot, sitting...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman injured in southwest Columbus shooting

A woman is injured following a shooting in southwest Columbus Friday. According to officials, the incident happened along London Groveport Road, west of Alum Creek. Officials on scene said the woman was shot in the shoulder. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Madison Township Police are trying to figure out...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus native transforms life after terrible car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wesley Giles nearly died after a bad car crash. He was left with 30 broken bones and a decision to make!. Giles had to make the decision on his future - to continue teaching daycare, or to take his dreams to the next level and learn to code.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

Missing 68-year-old woman with dementia returns home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Columbus Police said Roberta Ratliff returned home on her own Friday, May 6, 2022. The Columbus Division of Police issued a missing adult alert for 68-year-old Roberta M. Ratliff who was last seen on May 2. Police said that Ratliff was last seen wearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Assault#Violent Crime#Wsyx#Grant Medical Center
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

2 young women injured in east Columbus drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are recovering after a drive-by shooting in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting took place after 8 p.m. along Elaine Park Drive. Two young women, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were standing together when they were hit by gunfire. Police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Second Ohio State student dies in reported drug-related incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University announced Friday that a second student has died after a reported drug-related incident near campus. The university stated in a press release, "It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share that our second student who was hospitalized in critical condition has passed away. Every Buckeye loss is heartbreaking, and these tragic deaths in our community in such a short period of time are devastating.":
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Annual Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony honors lives of fallen officers

LONDON, Ohio (WSYX) — The 34th annual Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony took place in London, Ohio Thursday morning. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, and law enforcement officers from throughout the state honored the memory of 814 Ohio peace officers lost in the line of duty since 1823, including five lost last year.
LONDON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dublin memorial run to honor Jason Zarate

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — An honor run took place this morning in Dublin, Ohio to remember a jogger killed earlier this week. Jason Zarate died on his morning run Wednesday after he was hit by the driver of an SUV. According to police, Jason Zarate, 54, was struck just...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Operation Game Over still in play for juveniles committing crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year, after Central Ohio police agencies began tracking groups of suspected teen criminals, the criminal activity has not stopped. "These gateway crimes of stealing cars, roll into other crimes," Columbus Police Commander Duane Mabry said. In February 2021, Columbus police and other...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy