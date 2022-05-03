Marion Adella Lohmann Yankunas, 96

Mrs. Marion Adella (Lohmann) Yankunas of Stillwater, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was 96 years, 2 months, and 18 days old. Marion was the youngest of seven children born to Erich John Paul Lohmann and Frieda Theresa...
John M. Wise of Madison, formerly Waukesha, passed away peacefully at home in his wife’s arms on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 77. John was born on November 8, 1944 in Escondido, California, to John and Verna (Sanders) Wise. John was the oldest brother to Mary (Bach) Wise and William Wise. John, affectionately known as “Jack,” met the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Lee (Lombardi) Wise, when he was 19 and they were married on September 10, 1966. They had the gift of loving each other for 55 years. John graduated with honors from Spencerian College in Milwaukee with his B.B.A in Sales and Marketing Management. He started his sales career at Wisconsin Bell and went on to have a long and successful career in sales and marketing management working mainly in the computer industry for large corporations like Datapoint and Digital Equipment Corporation. He was proud to annually qualify for Digital’s 100% Club. John inspired many throughout his career and enjoyed mentoring the next generation of sales representatives. While in Madison, John started his own sales and marketing consulting firm, allowing him the opportunity to continue doing what he loved, being a “Sales Pro.” John proudly served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 serving at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Fort Benning, Georgia, reaching the rank of a Spec 5 Sergeant. While John was driven in his career; he was even more passionate about his family. John’s children, Jennifer and Jeffrey, and his grandchildren were his world. He was deeply proud of their education, accomplishments and families. John enjoyed watching and attending Wisconsin sports with Sandy and he was an avid Packers and Badgers fan. With his wife, he loved hosting picnics and parties for friends and family. John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew, neighbor and friend.
April 5, 1937 - May 2, 2022. Ann J. "Mickey" Polenske, age 85 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2022 at her home. Ann was born on April 5, 1937, in West Bend to Lawrence and Mary Polenske (Hajny). Ann graduated...
Blaine Michael Sidders, Sr. Blaine Michael Sidders, Sr., age 62, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2022. Blaine was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was constantly putting others before himself and doing anything he could to help them. Blaine was the proud and successful business owner of Lake Country Landscaping that he grew and cherished with his wife, Kathy. He was always involved in the community, was a spirited member of the Lake Country Rotary and Delafield Chamber of Commerce, and enjoyed his time at Oconomowoc Golf Club and Watertown Country Club.
Vivian Verna Darmody Bartelt, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on April 21, 2022. Vivian was the youngest of six children of Michael and Violenta (nee Zimmel) Darmody. Vivian was born August 11, 1928. Vivian was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John Lutheran Church, West Bend. On October 1, 1949,...
Timothy J. Wiedmeyer "Tim" passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 55. He was born on August 22, 1966, in Hartford to Ralph and Dianne. Timothy was a 1985 graduate of Slinger High School. He also graduated from Moraine Park Technical College in 1988 and made his career in industrial sales.
WEST BEND — When Theran Wanta graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in finance in December, he knew he didn’t want to go into the corporate business field. Instead he bought Paradise Golf and after some love, care and remodeling he opened Stingers Golf and Recreation on April 28, at 601 E. Paradise Drive in West Bend.
Comments / 0