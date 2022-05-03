ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Press: My exclusive dinner with Kim Kardashian

By Bill Press, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlYJM_0fRPmGQi00
Tweet

If you weren’t there, too bad you missed all the excitement at the White House Correspondents Dinner: the one moment that brought the audience to its feet in a gush of pure, unleashed frenzy.

It wasn’t the moving memorial to journalists killed in Ukraine. Nor the powerful tribute to legendary Black female White House journalists Alice Dunnigan and Ethel Payne. Nor the cutting, take-no-prisoners, comedic fusillade of Trevor Noah. Not even the perfect-pitch, self-deprecating, yet inspiring remarks of commander-in-chief Joe Biden. No, the moment that stole the show was the perfectly-timed arrival of Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian.

The diva du jour waited until 45 minutes into the dinner, when all 2,600 guests were well into their salads, to make her dramatic appearance at the top of the stairs leading down into the ballroom, holding hands with Pete Davidson and surrounded by five security men. As they stopped in their tracks, gazing out at the crowd and trying to figure out how to navigate their way to her table, bedlam ensued.

I was sitting less than 100 feet away. Suddenly, that entire end of the audience was on its feet, rushing to the stairs, cellphones high in the air, pushing and shoving each other to get a photo of the starlet. It reminded me of the crowd I’d recently seen in St. Peter’s Square, trying to get a photo of the Pope. Except this crowd was dressed in black-tie and evening gowns.

Kardashian’s security team finally gave up, escorted her around the upper perimeter of the ballroom and then down to her seat with ABC News, dutifully followed every step of the way by network TV cameras. It was a monumental embarrassment to everyone in the room — especially to the young journalism students who had just received scholarships from the White House Correspondents Association and suddenly saw the professional journalists they aspired to join someday acting like a teen-age fan mob.

In his remarks, President Biden jokingly asked: “Why the hell are we still doing this?” But later he gave the right answer: Because we should. Because, at least once a year, it’s important for journalists and the people they cover in Congress and the White House to set their differences aside and celebrate the First Amendment — a tradition started in Washington in 1924 under President Calvin Coolidge.

The question Biden should have asked is: “Why the hell are you still inviting Hollywood celebrities?” Let’s be honest. Kim Kardashian had no business being at the White House Correspondents Dinner. None. Zero. And neither did any of the other Hollywood celebrities who flew all the way across the country just for the dubious thrill of walking yet another red carpet and getting their name in print, which Washington gossip columnists are only too happy to oblige.

These celebrities have nothing to do with journalism. They don’t belong at the White House Correspondents Dinner, any more than they belong at a reunion of NASA astronauts. They serve no purpose at the dinner, other than taking seats that should have gone to working reporters, too many of whom are not invited because celebrities get top priority.

The White House Correspondents Association, of which I’m a proud member, did something very smart this year: requiring that every dinner guest show proof of vaccination and a same-day negative COVID-19 test. Next year, let’s add a new requirement: showing proof of some connection to journalism.

We made the correspondents dinner COVID -free. Now let’s get our self-respect back — by making it celebrity-free.

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
Person
Bill Press
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pete Davidson
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

554K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy