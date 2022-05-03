ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

UPDATE: 64-year-old Overland Park woman found safe

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago



UPDATE: Overland Park police say the 64-year-old Overland Park woman has been found safe.

—–

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 64-year-old woman last seen Monday evening.

Barbara Spearman was last seen when she left her residence in Overland Park to pick up dinner.

She was last seen driving a bright red 2008 Toyota Camry with Kansas tags 084NBG with an OU Sooners border around the plate.

Spearman was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and purple sweat pants and white shoes.

Police say Spearman has medical conditions which require medication and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who sees Spearman is urged to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.






















