ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Blake Lively Changes Into Red Mini Dress For Met Gala After-Party After Glam Red Carpet Look

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46H5NB_0fRPldV600
Image Credit: VEGAN / BACKGRID

Blake Lively had a busy night at the 2022 Met Gala, so it was time to let loose at one of the after-parties following the event! The actress was photographed heading to a post-event bash, and she looked beyond incredible while wearing a red leather mini dress for the occasion. She paired the look with strappy black heels and her hair pulled back into an updo, with tendrils hanging down in front of her face. She waved to cameras as paparazzi flashed away outside her hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZogL_0fRPldV600
Blake Lively heads to the Met Gala after-party. (VEGAN / BACKGRID)

Since Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were co-chairs at this year’s Met Gala, they were amongst the first to arrive at the actual event on May 2. Blake’s red carpet look was drastically different from what she wore to the after-party. She looked beyond stunning in a strapless, intricately-embellished gown. When she arrived, she had a big copper bow around her waist and cascading down her back. As she made her way down the carpet, she undid the bow to reveal a green train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UgbA_0fRPldV600
Blake Lively in her Met Gala look. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Blake explained that the dress was an ode to the Statue of Liberty, representing the oxidation from copper to green of the famous New York City landmark. She completed her look with her hair in waves, cascading down her back and held up with a tiara, which also paid homage to the Statue of Liberty. It was widely discussed that Blake was one of the best dressed of the night, and she continued to bring it with her after-party look, as well.

The Met Gala is an extremely private event, with guests not able to use their phones inside, so whatever happened after the red carpet will remain a mystery. However, it was confirmed that the Gala included performances from Lenny Kravitz, Kacey Musgraves and Leslie Odom Jr. Blake also took the stage to speak with her fellow co-chairs.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

La La Anthony & Vanessa Hudgens Will Host Met Gala 2022’s Red Carpet & More You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. Update: Vogue announced it will host the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet livestream across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and its own digital platforms from the event, beginning at 6 p.m. on May 2. The evening’s red carpet hosts will include the magazine’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles, as well as Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony. The celebrities appointed to co-chair the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are none other than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The superstar couple will also be joined by Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to co-host the event at the Met,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Strapless Dress#Mini Dress#Carpet#The Statue Of Liberty
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Connelly Makes Rare Appearance With Son, 24, At ‘Top Gun’ Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Connelly‘s eldest child, 24-year-old son Kai Dugan, made a rare public appearance at the premiere of his mom’s new movie, Top Gun: Maverick. Jennifer, 51, walked the red carpet at the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego on Wednesday, May 4 with Kai, whom she shares with her ex, photographer David Dugan. Jennifer and Kai were also joined by the actress’s husband Paul Bettany. Their children Stellan, 18, and Agnes, 10, were not at the star-studded event.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
17K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy