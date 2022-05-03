Blake Lively Changes Into Red Mini Dress For Met Gala After-Party After Glam Red Carpet Look

Image Credit: VEGAN / BACKGRID

Blake Lively had a busy night at the 2022 Met Gala, so it was time to let loose at one of the after-parties following the event! The actress was photographed heading to a post-event bash, and she looked beyond incredible while wearing a red leather mini dress for the occasion. She paired the look with strappy black heels and her hair pulled back into an updo, with tendrils hanging down in front of her face. She waved to cameras as paparazzi flashed away outside her hotel.

Blake Lively heads to the Met Gala after-party. (VEGAN / BACKGRID)

Since Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were co-chairs at this year’s Met Gala, they were amongst the first to arrive at the actual event on May 2. Blake’s red carpet look was drastically different from what she wore to the after-party. She looked beyond stunning in a strapless, intricately-embellished gown. When she arrived, she had a big copper bow around her waist and cascading down her back. As she made her way down the carpet, she undid the bow to reveal a green train.

Blake Lively in her Met Gala look. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Blake explained that the dress was an ode to the Statue of Liberty, representing the oxidation from copper to green of the famous New York City landmark. She completed her look with her hair in waves, cascading down her back and held up with a tiara, which also paid homage to the Statue of Liberty. It was widely discussed that Blake was one of the best dressed of the night, and she continued to bring it with her after-party look, as well.

The Met Gala is an extremely private event, with guests not able to use their phones inside, so whatever happened after the red carpet will remain a mystery. However, it was confirmed that the Gala included performances from Lenny Kravitz, Kacey Musgraves and Leslie Odom Jr. Blake also took the stage to speak with her fellow co-chairs.