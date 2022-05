Warren Buffett confirmed after the concluded Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting that the firm has topped its holdings on Apple. As reported by CNBC, the 91-year-old investment veteran Warren Buffett, popularly called the Sage of Omaha, said the firm acquired as many as $600 million worth of Apple shares when the stock recorded its biggest slump within the first quarter. “Unfortunately the stock went back up, so I stopped. Otherwise who knows how much we would have bought?” the Berkshire Hathaway CEO and Chairman told CNBC’s Becky Quick on Sunday after the company’s infamous shareholder meeting.

