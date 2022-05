Paula Stout has opened a new insurance office after one year in business. The ribbon cutting took place April 26 to celebrate the opening at 1401 Green Ave. in Orange. "All of us at Paula Stout Agency truly value the long term relationship with our clients, and are proud to give families, individuals and businesses the personal attention required when it matters most," Stout said in a news release from the Greater Orange Area CHamber of Commerce. "When claims arise, we realize that it can be very stressful and will do everything possible to assure timely and complete recovery."

ORANGE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO