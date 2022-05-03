ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Plano Signs Discourage Giving to Panhandlers

By Ben Russell
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Plano has recently installed signs at 25 busy intersections that are meant to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers. The signs read "Keep Our Pedestrians Safe" and feature a symbol, similar to a No...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 3

