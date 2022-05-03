ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WWE wanted to move Raw to Tuesday

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most historic WWE shows, is undoubtedly Monday Night Raw, the famous Monday night show, which currently airs on the television screens of USA Network in America, of the NBC Universal group. Raw also celebrated episode number 1000 several years ago, as the show has been running since the...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 3

Joshua Schaefer
4d ago

if you move it to Tuesday I can watch football from dvr. that way I don't watch 2 dvr shows in a row. it would help me out with that.

Reply
3
Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Run It Back: Two Former WWE Stars Planning Return To The Ring

Welcome back. There are a lot of wrestlers throughout the world and some of them have managed to make it all the way to WWE. That is the elite level for several wrestlers and it means a lot to get to appear for the company. However, at some point those wrestlers are going to leave WWE but it does not mean their career is over. That is the case again with a pair of former stars.
WWE
ESPN

WWE WrestleMania Backlash predictions: Will Ronda Rousey make Charlotte Flair say 'I quit'?

Let the rematch fest begin. WrestleMania Backlash, the first pay-per-view post WrestleMania 38, is set for Sunday night at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. This will be the 17th edition of Backlash in WWE history, with the main event putting the WWE SmackDown women's championship on the line in an "I Quit" match between the defending champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Very Impressed By Appearance Of Former Star

He has their eye. WWE is a rather powerful wrestling promotion and can bring in just about anyone that they want. Other than some top stars who are practically tied to their promotion, most wrestlers will listen when WWE comes calling. That call might come after someone has left WWE in the first place and that might be the case again with a former WWE star.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Television#Combat#Usa Network#Nbc Universal#Nitro#The Wrestling Observer
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans react as bosses deliver disappointing news ahead of finale

Bad news, One Chicago fans - the franchise is set to take another break from screens. NBC will not air new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot for the next three weeks. Instead, it's expected that viewers will be treated to reruns once again in a scheduling shake-up.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Becky Lynch Poses for Major Fashion Photoshoot

Becky Lynch is going "Big Time" in her latest photoshoot. The WWE Superstar recently took to Instagram to post a photo from a shoot she did for Collini Milano, a fashion store based in Italy. Lynch is wearing a white fur jacket and pants with a black leather handbag while showing off her new hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
411mania.com

Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:. JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON. 80s Wrestling Con...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
ComicBook

Hilarious Randy Orton Moment Caught on Camera From Recent WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has built up a number of hilarious highlights and memes throughout his 20-year career with the WWE and social media has seemingly found the latest one. The April 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Lumberjack Match involving Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. RK-Bro was among the lumberjacks standing at ringside and, during a spot where McIntyre jumped over the top rope to land on the lumberjacks, Orton was pretending to be knocked out on the entrance ramp.
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy