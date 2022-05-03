Paramount Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Circumstances brought on by the pandemic led to public health policies that have changed the way we work, maybe forever. Suddenly unable to meet in large groups or confined spaces, entire workforces were remanded to their residences and a new acronym, WFH, entered our lexicon. In the adjustment to “working from home” many employees realized the newfound freedom to conduct businesses from the end of kitchen tables, converted guest rooms or even elaborate home offices. Overnight, there was no commute, no traffic and no idle chatting by the proverbial water cooler. Unsurprisingly, many Americans have found remote work to be preferable to the old model. Various surveys have revealed that the majority of employees would rather resign than return to the office, a factor that at least partly contributes to the Great Resignation.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO