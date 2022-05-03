ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Paramount Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Paramount Global (PARAA) on Tuesday reported profit of $433 million in its...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

MySanAntonio

Kingsway Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) _ Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Under Armour: Quarterly Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. on Friday reported a loss of $59.6 million in the first three months of the year. On a per-share basis, the Baltimore company had a loss of 13 cents for the quarter ended March 31. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 1 cent per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Under Armour, Dish fall; Cigna, NRG Energy rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Dish Network Inc., down $5.26 to $22.22. The satellite television provider's first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts. Cigna Corp., up $14.82 to $266.90. The health insurer reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue. NRG...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Active Listening as a Corporate Development Tool

What happens when you and your employee, friend, family or client speak over each other? Do you think it makes for a productive effort and effective meeting? It’s doubtful. More likely, the interaction could make the other feel unheard, unseen and not taken seriously. Our communication skills allow us...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MySanAntonio

Home-Based and Mobile Franchises Create a Surge of New Entrepreneurs

Circumstances brought on by the pandemic led to public health policies that have changed the way we work, maybe forever. Suddenly unable to meet in large groups or confined spaces, entire workforces were remanded to their residences and a new acronym, WFH, entered our lexicon. In the adjustment to “working from home” many employees realized the newfound freedom to conduct businesses from the end of kitchen tables, converted guest rooms or even elaborate home offices. Overnight, there was no commute, no traffic and no idle chatting by the proverbial water cooler. Unsurprisingly, many Americans have found remote work to be preferable to the old model. Various surveys have revealed that the majority of employees would rather resign than return to the office, a factor that at least partly contributes to the Great Resignation.
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Canadian firm focuses on H2S removal

Consumers could utilize more Permian Basin crude oil, natural gas and produced water, and those producing crude, gas and water could see more revenues. If, that is, the hydrogen sulfide could be removed. That is the focus of Canadian company AMGAS, which has specialized in H2S treatment since the 1980s.
CANADIAN, TX

Comments / 0

