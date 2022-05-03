ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Teen found shot, left to die in Louisiana

By Abigail Jones, Britt Lofaso
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtqqI_0fRPkPCR00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) A 14-year-old teen is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Lafayette police found him early Monday morning suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.

He was located in a park on Gilman Road.

Residents in the area say they believe he was left there to die overnight.

“So close,” Anthony Hamilton, who lives nearby, said.

Former Limestone County Sheriff recalls 2015 standoff with Casey White

Hamilton says he believes the teen was shot overnight and laid there in the park until someone found him in the daylight.

“I didn’t hear anything last night. They said it happened last night, and I didn’t hear anything. It’s shocking, and it’s sad. Young kids like that, it don’t make sense,” he added.

Of everyone News Ten spoke with in the area, just one person said they heard about three gunshots around 11 p.m. the night before the teen was found.

Hamilton says it’s difficult thinking about what the teen endured, if he had in fact been lying there for hours.

“Young kids, I can’t find the words to explain it. It’s just sad. I wish everybody would get themselves together and just do better. Help each other, something,” he told News Ten.

Drag racer recovering at UAB after weekend accident

He adds that people should be aware of where their children are.

“Watch y’all’s kids. Keep them close by y’all because it’s fast out here,” Hamilton said.

The juvenile was stabilized at a local hospital and transported to New Orleans for further treatment. He is in critical condition.

Lafayette police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 232-tips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 10

Guest
4d ago

Here’s the problem. You’ve got a 14 year old outside of the parent ‘s home , with no clue as to where he is or who he’s with .

Reply(1)
8
Debbie Rodney Dupre Jr.
4d ago

I hope he will be okay 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 it's not about the parents anymore, this child is fighting yall should be praying for him

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Limestone County Sheriff#News Ten#Uab
WTVQ

Ten-year old calls police on his mom

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Rockcastle County mother was arrested after her 10-year old son called police saying his mom was on drugs and he feared she would hurt him and his siblings, according to police. Investigators say when they arrived at the home on Monday, conditions in...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

CBS 42

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy