Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 40s, morning and afternoon rain

By Morgan Kolkmeyer, Paul Konrad, Demetrius Ivory
WGNtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Cloudy Monday with rain showers steady this morning, scattered by late AM/afternoon,...

What is a gustnado?

What is a gustnado? I have heard the word, but do not understand its meaning. A gustnado is a brief surface-based vortex that forms within a surge of air blowing out of a strong thunderstorm. Most gustnadoes last from a few seconds to occasionally, a few minutes. They form as eddies within otherwise straight-line wind flow and as such, despite the name, are not related to tornadoes. Gustnadoes typically produce winds near 50 mph but occasionally become a bit stronger and may be capable of causing minor damage to structures, but injuries are very rare. Strong thunderstorms contain powerful downdrafts that, when striking the ground, spread outward and cause a rush of wind at the surface. If there is sufficient instability, a gustnado might form.
ENVIRONMENT
Around the House: Start preparations for an active hurricane season now

Oh boy, just what we need, a prediction for an above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast from the experts at Colorado State University. The experts are anticipating at least 19 named storms, nine of which will become hurricanes and four that will become major hurricanes of a category 3 or more. It should be noted that from 1880 to 2020, Florida has been hit by a hurricane within 50 miles of its coast 29 percent of the time, but...
FLORIDA STATE
Why are the tops of cumulonimbus clouds flat?

I have always wondered why the tops of cumulonimbus clouds are flat. Cumulonimbus clouds (the clouds that produce thunderstorms) build upward into the atmosphere 30 to 65 thousand feet, sometimes higher. The primary force that drives those clouds to such a great height is an updraft, a powerful current of rising warm air (warmer, at least, than air surrounding the updraft). The updraft rises higher and higher as long as its temperature is higher than that of the surrounding air. But when the updraft encounters air that is warmer than the updraft, it can no longer rise. It spreads horizontally into the so-called flat “anvil top.” Upper-level winds sometimes carry portions of the anvil several miles away from the main updraft portion of the cloud.
DUBUQUE, IA

