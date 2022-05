Love was in the air at the 2022 Met Gala! New York City commissioner Laurie Cumbo said “yes” to forever with Bobby Digi Olisa while walking on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2. As the politician ascended the carpeted steps, the former New York State Assembly candidate got down on one knee. Witnesses immediately started shouting and cheering the couple on. Once Cumbo accepted the proposal, the duo shared a heartfelt kiss and embraced one another in a hug. “I didn’t know it was going to happen tonight,” the commissioner told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve been talking about it. We’ve been through so much, and this is such an honor, and this is such a blessing.”

