San Antonio, TX

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are revving into San Antonio

By Camille Sauers
 4 days ago
Hot Wheels monster trucks are taking over the AT&T Center this summer.  (Courtesy of AT&T Center)

San Antonio loves Monster trucks. This is a known fact. Perhaps it's because of the general ruckus, or a constellation of the rowdy music, stadium nachos, and a primal need for speed. This summer, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will descend upon the city again for three methanol fueled performances. Hot Wheels. Monster trucks. You can't really beat that.

On August 27 and 28, the trucks will be revving into the AT&T Center for a series of all-ages shows. A new lineup of larger-than-life toys will come to life and take to the stadium, including Mega Wrex, Race Ace, and Bigfoot Midwest Madness.

Presale tickets for the show will soon be available on Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. through Monday, May 9 at 9:59 a.m. Fans must only use the code "SPURS2022" in order to secure theirs. General tickets for the monster truck jamboree will become purchasable on Monday, May 9 at 10 a.m. Find them online at either AT&TCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

El Toro Loco at the Alamodome's Monster Jam, January 2022 (Camille Sauers/MySA)

All children's tickets will start at $10. Shows will occur at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on August 27 and at 2:30 p.m. on August 28. All shows will have Crash Zone experiences leading up to show time, two and a half hours in advanced. Crash Zone passes are available, with exclusive access to trucks and an autograph card.

Comments / 0

