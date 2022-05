Hot and Humid Today, Tracking Storms for early Saturday. Unseasonably hot today with temperatures climbing to the mid to low 90s today. Most of the day will be dry but as we go into the overnight hours and early Saturday we are tracking the scattered storms with an isolated threat of strong to severe. Tomorrow will an impact day for the first half of the day with storms and rain around. Sunday looks to be drier. More seasonable temps return for early next.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO