ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

China-based Xiaomi shares sink after Indian authorities seize $726 million from its accounts

By Nicholas Gordon
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZoB7_0fRPi8az00
Xiaomi shares fell Tuesday after reports over the weekend that Indian authorities seized $726 million from a local subsidiary for foreign exchange violations. Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Xiaomi Corp.’s shares sank 5.7% in Hong Kong Tuesday on the first day of trading after Indian authorities seized $726 million from the bank accounts of the Chinese smartphone maker’s Indian subsidiary. Shares pared losses slightly to 4.4% by the day’s end.

In a statement released Saturday, India’s Enforcement Directorate accused the Chinese company’s Indian subsidiary, Xiaomi Technology India, of making “illegal outward remittances,” violating India’s strict rules on foreign exchange.

The agency, which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange crimes, accused the subsidiary of disguising the remittances as royalty payments to three overseas entities, one of which was a Xiaomi company.

Indian authorities alleged that Xiaomi Technology India procures its phones from local manufacturers, and thus “has not availed any service from the three foreign-based entities to whom such amounts have been transferred,” according to the Enforcement Directorate’s statement. The statement further alleges that Xiaomi’s Indian subsidiary conducted the scheme “on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities.”

Xiaomi India, in a statement released on Twitter on Saturday, said that the company’s payments were a “legitimate commercial arrangement,” covering “in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products.” The manufacturer pledged to work “closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings.”

In February, Indian authorities summoned Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India’s former managing director who spearheaded the company’s early growth in India, as part of an investigation into the subsidiary’s payments, according to Reuters. In December, India’s income tax officials raided Xiaomi and other Chinese smartphone manufacturers in a separate investigation on alleged tax evasion.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

A multinational company remits profits when it tries to move income from an overseas subsidiary to the parent company. However, many countries—including India—often treat royalty payments differently from business income meaning that an Indian subsidiary could evade the attention of regulators by disguising profits as royalties.

Xiaomi is not alone in allegedly trying to disguise its profits as royalty payments. The tactic is widely used by multinational companies to minimize their tax burden in India and other countries.

Xiaomi is India’s largest smartphone seller, accounting for 21% of the country’s market share in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to data from smartphone consultancy Counterpoint Research. In fact, Chinese brands dominate the Indian market. The country’s second-largest smartphone seller in the last three months of 2021 was Shenzhen-based manufacturer Realme with a 17% market share, while Guangzhou-based BBK Electronics’ Oppo and Vivo brands captured a combined 22% in the same period.

India has banned over 200 Chinese-owned apps over the past two years, including TikTok and WeChat, after a deadly skirmish on the China-India border. Even apps with a more tenuous connection to China, like games from Singapore-based developer Sea Ltd.—backed by Tencent Holdings—have been caught in the crossfire.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Smartphone#Xiaomi Corp#Chinese#Enforcement Directorate#Xiaomi Technology India#Ips
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

124K+
Followers
6K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy