Lucas County, OH

Stone: Horticultural roots run deep in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan

By Amy Stone / Special to The Blade
 4 days ago

As I get older, I often think of the past — not just of my own, but of the generations that came before me. If I think about how my interest in plants developed, I joke that it is in my genes and in the horticulture class I took in my senior year of high school.

I grew up in agriculture. Both my maternal and paternal grandparents were farmers. One side of the family grew traditional row crops, along with some sugar beets and tomatoes, while the other grandparents were truck farmers hauling their produce to a farmers’ market. Both were from southeast Michigan. While their farm houses and barns still stand, they are now enjoyed by others that are making those older houses their homes.

The farm house where my husband and I raised our children was his grandparents’. They were also truck farmers from the area, selling their produce at the Detroit Eastern Market. Not a day goes by that I am not thankful for the past that has really made me who I am today.

While we don’t farm, we have a sizeable garden and asparagus patch, along with chickens and occasional pigs to help my daughter’s family.

While my personal family history is rich in examples of both farmers and gardeners, so is our area, and maybe your family’s history too. It seems that each spring we’re invigorated by the smell of soil, the visions of planting, and of course the greenhouses growing our future food and fabulous flowers. As gardeners flock to greenhouses, nurseries, and garden centers this spring, share your gratefulness for work they do to support our passion — some may say addiction — and ultimately our love and enjoyment.

While you may think these green businesses are competitors, there is also be a closeness among many of them. Sometimes they are family — branches from the same tree — and other times they are friends. Their families may have known each other through multiple generations. They likely participate in the same meetings, attend the same conferences and programs, and belong to the same associations.

And, speaking of associations, have you heard of the Maumee Valley Growers Association ? The MVGA is an industry-based association committed to working together to strengthen the local greenhouse industry. This association is made up of more than 60 flower growers and 20 produce farmers. While the name has changed over the years, the growers and the purpose is the same. They strive to produce top-quality local plants.

As you make your plant purchases this spring, summer, and maybe even the fall, be sure to support our local producers and businesses. These growers and their families work very hard to provide plants that will soon call your gardens and landscapes home.

I can’t wait to hear about all your spring plant purchases. I would like to flood Facebook with plant pictures and track your progress with the social media hashtags #growsmartlucas and #growstronglucas all season long.

And don’t forget, if you have gardening questions, give OSU Extension in Lucas County a call at 419-578-6783, or send an email at lucascountymastergardener@gmail.com . Hotline hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and by appointment at the office in the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43615.

Amy Stone is an agriculture and natural resources educator with the Ohio State Extension – Lucas County. She writes weekly on gardening, and welcomes questions and comments at stone.91@osu.edu.

