ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Cloud cover will stick around early this morning, but the sunshine will make its way through by the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the chilly side as high pressure to our north continues to pump in cooler air. Highs this afternoon will make the mid-50s, and it will be a bit breezy out of the northeast which will make it feel a bit cooler. After clouds early today, however, we may not see much in terms of cloud cover for several days ahead.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO