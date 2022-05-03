ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victims of Edwardsville Amazon warehouse tornado speak today

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Victims of the tornado that hit the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois will speak in front of the public Tuesday.

Attorney Ben Crump will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. at Mount Joy Baptist Church in Edwardsville. With him will be Deon January, the mother of DeAndre Morrow who died inside Amazon when the tornado hit. Four other people who were inside the warehouse during the storm will also speak. They include Jamarco Hickman, Evan Jensen, Jada Williams, and Deontae Yancey.

Amazon won’t be fined over warehouse tornado deaths

Crump filed two new lawsuits last month on behalf of the victims. One is a wrongful death lawsuit and the other is a negligent infliction of emotional distress lawsuit.

