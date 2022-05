When Edie Bowman of Canton wrote her book, “God In Every Moment — Nothing Is Off Limits,” she had no idea that her friend, Deborah Markowitz Solan of Cuyahoga Falls had written a similar book, “Chesed (Mercy) — A Jewish Woman’s Discovery of God’s Mercy.” “Your book was absolutely inspiring, encouraging, and extremely relatable to me,” Bowman told Solan. “We have similar ways of thinking spiritually and artistically and your book felt so much like mine." ...

KENT, OH ・ 39 MINUTES AGO