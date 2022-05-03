ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Democrats tussle over secretary of state primary

By Justin Kaufmann
 4 days ago
Democrats currently control Illinois, and incumbents are mostly running unopposed in the upcoming primary. But one race is turning into an interesting fight: secretary of state. Why it matters: There is a three-way race to replace longtime Secretary of State Jesse White as the Democratic choice in November, the...

#Secretary Of State#Republican Primary#Democratic#Cook County Democrats#Planned Parenthood
