Village of Brimfield under boil order

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced 41-year-old Teejay T. Foltz was charged on Friday with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property. The charges allege that on April 20, Foltz entered a building, 32 Below, located at 101 North Walnut Street in Strasburg, Illinois […]
METAMORA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state police are searching for a 47-year-old man who escaped a hospital transport near Woodford County Wednesday night. Police say Javier Aguirre, a Hoopeston native, escaped the transport at around 11:20 p.m. Illinois State Police Air Operations and K9 unit unsuccessfully searched the area for Aguirre. Aguirre is considered a […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon. James King, 66, of East Peoria died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained during the crash, according to a preliminary autopsy. The toxicology results are still pending.
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville’s City Council approved a plan for a cannabis dispensary. The Belleville News-Democrat reported it will be built at the former site of Belleville Oncology along Twin Pyramid Parkway near the intersection of Illinois 15 and South 74th Street. Based on an ordinance passed in 2019, the city will collect three percent of the sales at the dispensary.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officers said they are investigating a shots fired case. Crime scene markers were seen near McKinley and Beardsley avenues. Officers said a car was damaged in this situation. There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt. Officers are continuing to investigate this matter. This is a developing […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after an odd crash in Downtown Rockford. There was a scene near Walnut and S 2nd Streets, right behind city hall, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. A car left the road, jumped the sidewalk and came to rest on top of another car parking in the parking lot. […]
Talk about The More You Know. Remember those public service announcements from back in the day?. Not saying that finding this would qualify to have Eric McCormack from Will & Grace tell the world all about it but nonetheless, it's at least worth "knowing."
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield emergency responders were called to a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning. Crews responded to Old Jacksonville Rd. and Rickard Rd. A van went off the road and hit a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A heavy police presence has been seen at Lexington Hills Apartments in Peoria at about 10:30 p.m Monday. Our crew on scene has seen about eight police cars, and officers going in and out of an apartment. An officer on scene said a suspect was...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One part of the twin towers in Peoria is facing some severe maintenance issues, and now certain features need to be brought back to code. Back in March, all residents in the east twin towers were displaced after a fire on the 26th floor. The...
LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — State General Auditor Frank Mautino released scathing allegations against the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday, detailing a lack of timely response of the LaSalle Veterans’ Home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 154-page report claims the chief of staff at the state’s Department...
