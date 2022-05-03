ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and More Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Peek at the 2022 Met Gala

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Oh, to be a (fashionable) fly on the wall at the 2022 Met Gala. Lucky for us, after walking the red carpet of fashion biggest's night in New York City on Monday, May 2, a few celebs in...

Glamour

Kim Kardashian Wore the Most Expensive Dress in the World to the 2022 Met Gala

Last year Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala without a face. This year she arrived on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. that Kardashian would honor the 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” theme by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress—and the rumors were right: Kardashian not only wore the iconic beaded gown, she arrived with dyed blonde hair too.
E! News

Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala. The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.)
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Is A Total Stunner In This Crochet Halter Dress On Insta–Where Did These Curves Come From?!

The late ‘90s and early 2000s are back and we’re not mad about it. From truly tiny crop tops to ultra-low-rise mini skirts—celebs are turning to the aughts for fashion inspo more and more. While Bella Hadid was definitely ahead of the curve on this trend, other celebs are catching on—like Amelia Hamlin and Hailey Bieber. But an unexpected y2k convert is none other than Kendall Jenner. When we saw the super short crochet halter dress she wore on Insta, we were transported to a 2000s summer.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
shefinds

The See-Through Mesh Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore To Coachella Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

When it comes to dressing for Coachella, Vanessa Hudgens always understands the assignment. It’s clear to see that the former High School Musical star takes the fan-given ‘Queen of Coachella’ title very seriously, as she wears the figurative (most likely flower) crown with pride; and we’re not shocked to see that she has once again dominated in the sartorial stakes with her latest Coachella outfit!
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From This Slinky Sequin Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore On The Red Carpet—Breathtaking!

Vanessa Hudgens has been wowing us on and off the red carpet lately. The 33-year-old star has been stepping out in incredible looks—like her Fashion Week Miu Miu bralette ensemble and the skintight dress she wore to the SAG Awards. And while the Oscars was definitely a night to remember for more than just fashion, Vanessa’s gorgeous black dress was a highlight of the night in our book. As a co-host of ABC’s Oscars Red Carpet Show, she definitely stole the show.
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
E! News

Lizzo's 2022 Met Gala Look Is, Of Course, Good As Hell

All the rumors are true: Lizzo totally slayed her 2022 Met Gala look. The singer, 34, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in Thom Browne. Of course, she made sure to stop and pose for fresh photos with the bomb lighting while walking the red carpet (see every star's look for this year's Met Ball theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," here).
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
