Earlier this week, Syracuse.com ran a letter to the editor from the Public Utility Law Project (PULP) about deferred payment agreements (”Utility customers facing shutoff can seek deferred payment plan,” May 3, 2022). DPAs are an important tool that customers have at their disposal to address utility debts, which are at record highs due to two years of pandemic-related economic issues.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO